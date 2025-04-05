Manchester City and Liverpool monitoring Lamine Yamal contract situation

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal (Photo by Getty Images)

Manchester City and Liverpool could end up competing for one of the biggest talents in world football, that being Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Since breaking into the first team in Catalonia at the age of 15, Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the biggest talents in world football. At 17, he is now considered to be one of the best footballers on the planet, and while Barcelona are currently benefitting from him, there is a chance that they may not to do so for too much longer.

Lamine Yamal, who has been linked with a move to PSG in the past, is currently under contract at Barcelona until 2026, and although the plan has been for him to sign a new five-year deal when he turns 18 in July, that could be postponed because the La Liga giants currently do not have the space in their wage bill to register a new deal for the teenager.

Manchester City and Liverpool dreaming of Lamine Yamal

And should Barcelona be unable to tie down Lamine Yamal to a new contract, there is a risk that he leaves the club by next summer. And should that happen, a Premier League could be on the cards as Mundo Deportivo have reported that Manchester City and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on the teenager’s situation in Catalonia.

Unfortunately for both clubs, there is a very slim chance that Lamine Yamal leaves Barcelona. Despite their financial problems, it is expected that they will be able to free up the salary space required for the winger’s new contract, and those within the club are very confident that things will be sorted by the summer.

Lamine Yamal would be a dream signing for any club in Europe, but for now at least, it looks like he will not be walking away from Barcelona anytime soon.