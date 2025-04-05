Report: Premier League strugglers plot surprise move for Man United flop Jadon Sancho

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho is currently on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United where the winger’s struggles have continued.

The Blues have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season but considering how Sancho has played for them this season, it would not be a surprise to see them back out of the deal.

Sancho has struggled in the Premier League since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils signed him in a big money move but his failure to find consistency at the club and his issues with former manager Erik ten Hag resulted in the player leaving the club.

He initially left on loan to join Borussia Dortmund and in the summer window last year, he moved to Chelsea in a loan move.

According to Football Transfers, Premier League clubs Wolves are considering a surprise move for the Man United flop.

With Wolves preparing for next season which could see them lose a key player like Matheus Cunha, they want to reinvest in their attack.

Left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is another player who could depart the club in the summer transfer window with interest high in his services.

With the potential sale of two of their best players, Wolves want to strengthen their squad with the money they are going to earn from the transfers.

Jadon Sancho has no future at Man United

The 25-year-old English winger has two goals and seven assists for Chelsea this season in 30 appearances for them but most of his appearances have come from the bench.

Man United have no plans to welcome back Sancho at Old Trafford and even Chelsea are considering not signing the winger although they would have to pay a penalty for backing out of the deal.

The player has struggled at Man United and Chelsea and it is hard to see how Wolves will be able to revive his career.

He could perform better in an environment where he is the main creator of the team but there are questions about his consistency.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him but Wolves could provide United the opportunity to offload Sancho who has no future at Old Trafford.

Exclusive: Man United strongly interested in €60 million ‘strong player’ with 18 goals