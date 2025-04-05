Report: Liverpool enter talks to sign 19-goal attacker to replace Darwin Nunez

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have started planning for life without Darwin Nunez next season.

The Uruguayan striker has once again struggled at Anfield this season despite Liverpool being the favourites to win the league at this stage.

Arne Slot has mostly relied on the brilliance of Mohamed Salah this season and the Egyptian has worked wonders for them.

While the Reds are cruising in the Premier League, they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Replacing Nunez has become crucial for the club after he once again failed to show why Liverpool invested so much money in him.

Nunez has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and the player is open to moving to the Middle East in the near future.

According to Anfield Watch, the Merseyside club have already entered talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike.

The 22-year-old French youth international has become one of Europe’s most coveted attacking prospects, with several top clubs seeking a striker this summer.

The attacker has scored 19 goals this season and provided eight assist in 39 appearances for the German club.

Although Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream transfer target, signing him will not be easy due to his high price tag.

Liverpool step up efforts to sign a new striker

The Reds are now focusing on other affordable options and Ekitike has emerged as one of their targets.

As per the report, talks have already taken place in London last week to bring the Bundesliga player to the Premier League next season.

Liverpool face competition to sign the Frenchman as his representatives also held meetings with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The talks were positive and all three Premier League sides are expected to be a part of the race to sign the player who has caught so much attention this season.

The striker has a contract that runs until 2029 which means the German side will demand a huge transfer fee for their prized asset.

