Report: Man United star hints at summer exit by putting his house up for sale

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for some big changes in the summer transfer window.

Several players including Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford and Antony are expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim has made up his mind already about the players he want for next season.

Eriksen is expected to start the mass exodus at Old Trafford in the summer.

Reports have linked Bruno Fernandes with a move to Real Madrid but Amorim has no intention of letting his captain leave the club this summer.

Another high profile name could be shown the exit door at the club and that is Alejandro Garnacho.

According to The Sun, the young winger has put up his house for sale in Manchester City sparking rumours of a summer exit from the club.

Since the winter transfer window, Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Chelsea and Napoli previously showing interest in signing the young Argentinian winger.

Man United are relying on sales to boost transfer fund

The Premier League giants are looking to raise funds for their summer transfer business and they see Garnacho as the player who can help them do that.

The youngster bought a house in Bowdon, Great Manchester last April for £3.8m but he has now put the house on the market.

As per the report, the house is “exclusively and discreetly marketed” which means that the player wants to keep it a secret and is trying his best to avoid attention.

The player has had some attitude issues in the past at the club and he has been punished by Amorim for his behaviour.

Along with Garnacho, another youngster could be sold by the Red Devils after the season.

Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly up for sale and United have put a price tag on him.

