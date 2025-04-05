Man United are set for a busy summer transfer window, with reports suggesting that a major squad overhaul is on the horizon.

As part of the plan to raise funds for new signings, up to 10 players could be shown the exit door, including several high-profile names. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Casemiro are all reportedly on the chopping block as manager Ruben Amorim looks to reshape his squad.

Among the names linked with a potential exit is Alejandro Garnacho, a player who has shown promise but may not have a future at Old Trafford under Amorim’s plans.

It has been reported that the club is open to selling the Argentine winger in the summer, with a €60m asking price set for him.

Alejandro Garnacho could leave Man United this summer

Although Garnacho has featured regularly for United this season, reports from Fichajes suggest that the Argentine winger does not appear to be part of Amorim’s long-term plans.

Despite his impressive attacking ability, concerns have been raised over his defensive work rate and how well he fits into the tactical structure Amorim is working to implement.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it is reported that ‘those close to the player haven’t ruled out a move’ if it offers the chance for more consistent playing time elsewhere.

While Garnacho’s talent is unquestioned, sources close to the player suggest that his attitude and occasional disciplinary issues have raised doubts within the United camp.

The 20-year-old was reportedly involved in a fallout with Amorim earlier this season, alongside Marcus Rashford, which led to his brief exclusion from the squad.

While Garnacho worked his way back into the team with an improved attitude, it seems that he has not done enough to fully convince Amorim that he deserves a long-term spot at the club.

Garnacho’s time at Old Trafford

Since joining Manchester United from Atlético Madrid’s youth setup in 2020, Garnacho has developed into one of the club’s brightest young talents.

He made a splash with standout performances in the FA Youth Cup before making his senior debut in April 2022.

His eye-catching performances have continued into the current season, with the winger registering nine goals and eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

One of his most memorable moments came with a stunning bicycle kick against Everton, which earned him the FIFA Puskás Award for the best goal of 2023. Despite this, his future at United is far from certain.

While Garnacho is under contract until 2028, sources suggest that a move away from Old Trafford could still be a possibility if the right opportunity arises, particularly if it offers him more consistent playing time.

With United set for a squad overhaul and major changes expected this summer, Garnacho’s potential departure would be a significant move in Amorim’s plans to rebuild the team—especially if it means parting with one of their brightest young talents.