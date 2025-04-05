“Soft” – Mike Dean reacts to controversially penalty awarded against Arsenal

Mike Dean and Jack Harrison battling with Myles Lewis-Skelly (Photo by Sky Sports, Reuters)

If Arsenal still had hopes of winning this season’s Premier League title, they were surely extinguished on Saturday as they drew at Everton in the lunchtime kick-off. Mikel Arteta’s side had gone ahead at Goodison Park courtesy of Leandro Trossard’s opener, but that was cancelled out after half time when Iliman Ndiaye netted from the penalty spot.

The game was another example of Arsenal’s desperate need for a new striker, but there was also major frustrations with the penalty that Everton were awarded. Myles Lewis-Skelly was adjudged to have fouled Jack Harrison just inside the area, as called by referee Darren England – with VAR confirming the decision.

Fans across the country condemned the decision of England and the VAR team, especially those of an Arsenal persuasion. Arteta was equally frustrated and furious at the decision, and now a referee’s perspective on the matter has been revealed.

Ex-referee Mike Dean delivers verdict on Everton penalty

As per TBR Football, former referee Mike Dean spoke during Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme on the penalty decision at Goodison Park, which he believes was just about the right decision.

“There’s a bit of contact outside and there’s a little bit of contact inside. I think it’s a soft one. It’s probably not wrong, but it’s a soft one.”

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson also addressed the incident on Soccer Saturday, and he was much more scathing of the decision of England.

“I don’t know why Lewis-Skelly doesn’t go to attack it… Harrison gets the wrong side of him. I think this is awfully soft, but it’s gone to VAR… I can see why it was given in real time. But watching it again, there’s hardly a touch.”

Ultimately, it is another disappointing result for Arsenal, and it does not set them up overly well for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid – although the La Liga giants lost their game on Saturday, going down 2-1 at home to Valencia.