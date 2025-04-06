Arsenal to hold talks with leading striker target next week

Andrea Berta and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Getty Images, Filipe Oliveira/Bola na Rede)

Arsenal will attempt to sign a striker this summer, and the wheels are now being put in motion towards a possible blockbuster deal for Sporting CP’s prolific marksman Viktor Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta’s striker woes have been clear to see this season, and the result is that a serious effort will be made by Arsenal to bring in a new number nine before the start of the next campaign. They have been strongly linked with Alexander Isak in recent weeks, but given that his asking price will be out of their budget, plans have now moved towards his international teammate Gyokeres, who will almost certainly be moving on from Sporting CP in the summer.

Man United are also said to be interested in Gyokeres, and given that they could have an interest in that the 26-year-old could be interested in linking back up with Ruben Amorim, Arsenal appear to be moving quickly to steal a march on the competition.

Andrea Berta schedules talks with Viktor Gyokeres’ agent

As reported by FootballTransfers, new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is set to hold talks with Gyokeres’ agent. The Swedish striker’s representatives is expected to be present at the Emirates on Tuesday as the Gunners take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and that opportunity will be used for him to speak about a possible summer move.

It’s becoming clear that Gyokeres will be the striker that Arsenal make a serious effort to sign this summer. He has certainly shown that he can score goals, with 43 having been racked up for Sporting CP this season. And while there may be doubts about the level that he currently plays at, Arteta has take solace in that he was also excellent in the Champions League, which included a hat-trick against Manchester City.