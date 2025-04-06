Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for the Foxes this season, and he has seven goal contributions in all competitions. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add some much-needed technical ability and creativity in the final third.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done. According to Fichajes, Arsenal want to submit an offer of around €35 million (£30m) for the talented playmaker, and they are determined to get the deal done.

Arsenal rate the midfielder highly, and they believe that he could develop into an important first-team player for them. If Bilal El Khannouss manages to adapt to their style quickly, he could prove to be a major bargain for Arsenal.

The player is still only 20, and he will improve further with coaching and experience. He could fulfil his potential with the right guidance. He has previously left the Manchester City manager Pep Guaridola “impressed” with his display.

Bilal El Khannouss would be a superb addition

Arsenal have been overly dependent on club captain Martin Odegaard for creativity from the central areas. The Norwegian International needs more support, and the 20-year-old midfielder would be the ideal alternative.

The opportunity to move to Arsenal will be quite exciting for the youngster as well. They could nurture him into a future star for the club. Also, Leicester are set to go down to the Championship, and Arsenal could provide him with the opportunity to stay in the top flight and fight for trophies.

The midfielder would be able to compete in the Champions League with Arsenal next season. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world with an ambitious project. Most players will be tempted to join them.