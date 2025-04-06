Aston Villa given boost in bid to sign Chelsea star this summer

Unai Emery and Noni Madueke (Photo by Alamy, Getty Images)

Chelsea will be busy this summer, and one possible outgoing could end up making a move to Aston Villa, with the chances of a deal happening having increased in the last few weeks.

It is no secret that Chelsea want to sign a new winger or two, and should that happen, Noni Madueke would be pushed down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Despite having had a relatively promising season, the England international is not overly counted on by club officials – and this includes head coach Enzo Maresca.

Specifically, Chelsea are said to have been less than impressed with Madueke’s attitude during training, while there is also a doubt about how much he fits into Maresca’s long-term plans, as reported by Football Insider.

Chelsea increasingly open to Nodi Madueke sale

This is good news for Aston Villa, who have Madueke as one of their targets for the summer transfer window. Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi will have significant funds to spend after an excellent Champions League campaign this season, and a new winger will be on the agenda – even if Marcus Rashford and Marco Asencio were to sign from Man United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively on a permanent basis.

It will not be easy for Aston Villa to sign Madueke, as he is also said to be attracted interest from AC Milan. However, the lure of first team football and a promising environment would make it an attractive proposition for the winger, who has amassed nine goals and four assists across all competitions for Chelsea this season.

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa are able to sign Madueke this summer. At this stage, it does appear increasingly likely that he will be made available for transfer by Chelsea at the end of the season, which should give Emery and Monchi some hope.