Manchester United attacker Antony has been linked with a permanent exit from the club at the end of the season, and Atletico Madrid would be willing to provide him with an exit route.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Real Betis, and he has done quite well for the Spanish outfit. The Brazilian has four goals and four assists in 13 matches for them.

Prior to that, he had produced just 12 goals and five assists for Manchester United in 96 appearances. Clearly, he is enjoying his football in Spain, and he has rediscovered his form.

As per Fichajes, Atletico Madrid wants to sign the player, and they could offer a package of around €75 million (£64m) in order to get the deal done. They could offer €45 million fixed with add-ons worth around €30 million.

The report claims that Antony is enjoying his time in La Liga, and he wants to stay there permanently. It is fair to assume that Manchester United will not stand in his way. He has been quite underwhelming for the English club, and they will look to cut their losses on the player. If they manage to recoup €75 million for him, it will be a huge boost for Manchester United heading into the summer transfer window.

It is a substantial amount of money, and it will help them improve their squad. Meanwhile, the player has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Antony could fancy Atletico Madrid move

Meanwhile, the player has rediscovered his form and sharpness in La Liga, and the opportunity to move to Atletico Madrid will be quite exciting. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for titles and domestic trophies as well.

Antony would get to work with a world-class manager like Diego Simeone as well.