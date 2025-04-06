Barcelona star labelled as untouchable as Manchester City dealt transfer blow

Pep Guardiola and Pedri (Photo by Tim Goode/PA, Europa Press)

Manchester City will almost certainly overhaul their squad this summer, but plans to bring in a new major signing have been dashed as Barcelona have made it clear that they will not sell one of their prized players to the soon-to-be-dethroned Premier League champions.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester City, and on the back of it, they have decided that Pep Guardiola’s squad will undergo significant changes. The idea is for many current players to be moved on, and this will open up the opportunity for new arrivals.

And one possible signing that Manchester City have had their eye on is Pedri, who has been one of the best players in the world over the last few months. The Barcelona midfielder has been in spectacular form, and this has led Guardiola to wanting to raid his former club to sign him as a replacement for the departing Kevin De Bruyne, whose exit at the end of the season was confirmed earlier this week.

Man City blow as Barcelona deem Pedri to be untouchable

But unfortunately for Guardiola and Manchester City, Barcelona have made it clear that they will not sell Pedri under any circumstances, as reported by Football Insider. The La Liga giants recently tied down the 22-year-old to a new five-year contract, and because of this, they are under no obligation to sell – despite their well-documented financial problems.

Pedri would have been a transformative signing for Manchester City, and it would have had them as major contenders to take back the Premier League crown that they are about to lose to Liverpool. But now, they must look elsewhere, and it would be no problem if their Plan B was to move for Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz.