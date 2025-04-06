Mohamed Salah of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the match against Fulham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool crashed to a 3-2 defeat away from home against Fulham earlier today, and Mohamed Salah has been criticised for his performance against the London club.

The 32-year-old has been Liverpool’s best player this season, and he has been in world-class form. However, he has looked like a shadow of his former self in recent weeks, and he has not been able to hit top form. Most of his teammates were below-par as well.

The Egyptian International produced another disappointing display against Fulham, and he failed to create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates or find the back of the net.

Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison slammed the Liverpool star on BBC Radio 5 Live during the game and labelled him as non-existent.

Morrison pointed out that Salah was completely marked out of the game by Calvin Bassey, and the Fulham star was way too strong for the Egyptian.

He said: “Calvin Bassey has been all over Mo Salah and Salah can’t handle it. He’s been too strong, got in front of him and has been non-existent. He has had a few flashes in the second half but nowhere near his level.”

Mohamed Salah has not been at his best

Salah will be fully aware of the fact that he was nowhere close to his usual level, and he will be desperate to bounce back strongly in the coming weeks. Liverpool are still very much the favourites to win the league title, but they cannot falter at the business end of the season. The likes of Arsenal will be hoping to close the gap, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

At one point this season, Salah was being tipped as a potential Ballon d’Or winner, but his performances in recent weeks will have certainly damaged his chances significantly. It will be interesting to see if the Egyptian can get back to his best and help Liverpool win the league title in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, his future is still up in the air, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a new deal with him.