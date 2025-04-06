Exclusive: Arsenal willing to offload ‘gold dust’ player to generate transfer funds

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal want to make sure they strengthen their squad in the summer so that they can challenge for the Premier League title once again next season.

The Gunners are falling short of winning the league every season and Mikel Arteta has to solve that issue next season before questions start over his credibility as a manager.

The Spanish manager has received the backing from the club every season and still he has not been able to take Arsenal over the line.

To finance their summer transfer business, the Gunners are looking to offload players who are not a part of their future plans anymore.

According to Caught Offside sources, Arsenal are ready to offload defender Jakub Kiwior for around €25-€30 million to increase their budget for the summer transfer window.

Described as ‘gold dust’ by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Gunners signed the defender in 2023 due to his versatility.

He can play as a left-back as well as a central defender but his playing time has been limited this season.

The 23-year-old defender attracted the attention of many clubs such as Sevilla, Villareal, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Bologna during the winter transfer period.

As per our sources, Kiwior will be open to listening to offers from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga during the summer.

Arsenal defender is looking for more playing time

The player’s aim is to join a team that can provide him more playing time so that he can continue his development which has recently stalled at Arsenal.

German club Bayer Leverkusen recently expressed interest in signing the Premier League defender after closely following him.

The German team, who are particularly aiming to gain a place in the Champions League next season, see Kiwior as a player who could become a crucial part of their defensive setup.

Kiwior has only made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season which shows that he is only considered a back-up option at the club.

The Gunners are ready to use funds generated from sales to spend heavily in the summer transfer window.

Young and dynamic defenders such as Murillo, Dean Huijsen, Ousmane Diomande, Jorrel Hato, Yerson Mosquera, Castello Lukeba and Marc Guehi are on Arsenal’s radar.

