Exclusive: Arsenal ready to meet €60 million release clause of 26-year-old Spaniard

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing for a busy summer transfer window.

The Gunners are about to lose the league title once again this season, this time to Arne Slot’s Liverpool side.

Their latest result against Everton, which was a 1-1 draw, pushed them futher away from the Premier League title.

Arteta has stated that he is excited ahead of the summer transfer window with the Gunners ready to strengthen several positions.

According to Caught Offside sources, Arsenal are ready to meet Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause and aim to finalise the transfer this summer.

The Spaniard was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but rejected a move to Anfield in the last minute.

Arsenal have been focused on midfield strengthening for a long time and Zubimendi is Mikel Arteta’s primary target for this position.

The club, which also held important negotiations during the winter transfer period, is actively working behind the scenes to complete this transfer in the summer.

Arsenal made great efforts to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad during the transfer window last winter and an oral agreement was reached with Zubimendi on general personal terms. However, things are still not completely clear due to the interest of rivals such as Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid

Real Madrid want to strengthen the Spanish core of their team and they are ready to compete against Arsenal to sign the La Liga midfielder.

Zubimendi, who has made 40 appearances for Sociedad this season, is expected to adapt easily to Carlo Ancelotti’s playing style at Real Madrid which is why the Spanish giants are working on his signature.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are also among clubs who are in pursuit of the player.

Zubimendi’s release clause is set at 60 million euros but Arsenal could go a little above that price with more favourable pay terms.

With both Thomas Partey and Jorginho nearing the end of their contract at Arsenal, signing a midfielder is crucial and Arteta has already identified his primary target for that position.

Arsenal believe ‘absolutely sensational’ Premier League star is heading to Liverpool