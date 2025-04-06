Liverpool plotting ambitious move for ‘high quality’ Real Madrid superstar

Liverpool fans can get excited ahead of the summer transfer window as the club prepare to make a marquee signing.

The Premier League giants, who are the outstanding favourites to win the league this season, are set to strengthen their squad even more.

The last few transfer windows have been a bit quiet for the Reds but that is likely to change this summer.

The uncertain future of players like Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk could force the club to step into the market and spend big on their possible replacements.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are eyeing a bold move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

The Brazilian superstar, who has been described by Carlo Ancelotti as ‘high quality’, has been of Liverpool’s radar for a long time.

The reason the Merseyside club are ready to step up their interest in the attacker is because Salah and Diaz are likely to leave the club in the summer.

The report states that Arne Slot’s side are ready to pay €80 million to sign the Brazilian attacker but that is not going to convince Real Madrid to sell him. They rate the player highly and want more money in the deal.

Rodrygo to Liverpool?

Rodrygo has three years left on his contract at the Bernabéu, with Real Madrid reportedly firm in their valuation of the player.

Although Liverpool are said to be reluctant to offer more than €80m (£68m), Madrid believe the winger is worth more, which could make negotiations difficult.

The Merseyside club are expected to go head to head against Manchester City in the race to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

The attacker has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists for the Spanish giants this season in 44 appearances.

Along with replacing Salah, the Reds have also started working on the replacement of Darwin Nunez.

