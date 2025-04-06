Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Fulham away from home in the Premier League, and Andy Robertson put on a disappointing display for the away side.
Liverpool are still very much the favourites to win the league title this season, and they were expected to do a lot better.
After taking the lead in the game, thanks to a stunning long-range effort from Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool were expected to dominate the contest, but they were completely outplayed by the home side. Fulham did well to bounce back from the early deficit and scored three goals in the first half.
Liverpool struggled to contain Fulham in all departments of play, and the home side emerged as the deserved winners.
The defeat to Fulham has further outlined Liverpool’s need for a quality left-back in the summer. Andy Robertson has been on the decline for the last year, and the Scottish international has been quite mediocre this season. It was his poor pass that allowed Fulham to score the second goal of the game.
The Liverpool defender lost the ball with a terrible square pass to Curtis Jones, and then Alex Iwobi’s shot took a big deflection off Robertson on its way into the back of the net.
Andy Robertson needs replacing
Robertson has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool since joining the club from Hull City, but he is clearly not the player he used to be. His defending has been quite mediocre in recent months, and he has regressed in terms of his strengths as well.
The £160k-a-week Scottish defender is yet to pick up a single assist in the Premier League this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson were undoubtedly the best creators in the league from the full-back positions, and the Scottish international is barely offering anything to his side now.
Liverpool must look to replace him in the summer if they are serious about challenging for major trophies.
Robinson has been a liability for a year now,he’s in a very sharp decline that all supporters and opposition teams can see.he needs to be nowhere near the first X1, it’s brutal but it’s a fact