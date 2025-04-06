Left: (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Right: (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Fulham away from home in the Premier League, and Andy Robertson put on a disappointing display for the away side.

Liverpool are still very much the favourites to win the league title this season, and they were expected to do a lot better.

After taking the lead in the game, thanks to a stunning long-range effort from Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool were expected to dominate the contest, but they were completely outplayed by the home side. Fulham did well to bounce back from the early deficit and scored three goals in the first half.

Liverpool struggled to contain Fulham in all departments of play, and the home side emerged as the deserved winners.

The defeat to Fulham has further outlined Liverpool’s need for a quality left-back in the summer. Andy Robertson has been on the decline for the last year, and the Scottish international has been quite mediocre this season. It was his poor pass that allowed Fulham to score the second goal of the game.