Liverpool are expected to have a big summer window with the futures of several star players uncertain.

In particular, the attacking lineup is expected to be revamped. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are expected to be sold in the summer while Luis Diaz is also attracting strong interest from Barcelona, with suggestions that the player could push for a move.

The biggest name in the front three, Mohamed Salah, is also expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer. His contract ends at the end of the season and it appears that there has not been any progress in contract talks as yet, despite suggestions from Egyptian media that the talks are in advanced stages.

Salah has been the main man for the Reds over the years, putting in ridiculous numbers, racking up an outrageous 243 goals and 110 assists in 393 games for Liverpool.

This season, he has spearheaded the Merseyside giants’ title push scoring 27 goals and assisting 17 in 30 games.

Those kind of numbers are difficult to replace and if the club lets him leave, that could be a massive mistake from them.

Liverpool readying huge bid to sign Alexander Isak

In some positive news, they are linked with a big money for Newcastle star Alexander Isak in the summer.

There is a lot of interest in the Magpies striker, with the likes of Arsenal, Man United and Barcelona among others all keen on signing him.

However, Liverpool appears to be now leading the race to sign him. As per the latest report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are ‘preparing to launch a massive bid’ for the Swede.

Isak wants to play in the Champions League and has halted talks to renew his contract for now as he feels this is the time to seek a new challenge.

The report adds that Liverpool are aware of the player’s situation at Newcastle and are preparing a bid worth €135m (£114m).

It is further added that while the League Cup winners are not giving up on keeping him, they know that ‘Liverpool’s interest is serious’ and that holding on to him will not be easy,

Isak, who has been described as ‘absolutely sensational’, is having a geat season with Newcastle, having helped them to the League Cup victory as well as keeping them in touching distance of a top 4 finish.

In 26 league games this season, he has scored 20 and assisted 5, taking his overall tally for the season to 24 goals and 5 assists. (Transfermarkt)

If Liverpool do end up breaking the bank to sign him, it would be massive coup and a big statement of intent from the club who are just 11 points away from winning their 20th League title.

That said, a team with high ambitions would not allow a player like Salah to leave even if they go all out to sign someone like Isak.