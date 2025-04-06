Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, reacts prior to the Premier League match against Manchester City. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool wants to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is one of the best players in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for Newcastle this season. The Swedish International has 24 goals in all competitions, and he could prove to be a huge upgrade on Darwin Nunez. If Liverpool manage to get the deal done.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing a powerful offer to sign the player. They could offer €135 million for the Newcastle star. Isak would be a club-record signing for Liverpool if the deal comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Liverpool could look to include a player in the deal in order to sweeten the move for Newcastle. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Alexander Isak could fancy Liverpool move

Isak has proven himself in the Premier League with Newcastle, and he will look to take the next step in his development. The report states that the Swedish International is open to new challenges and, therefore, a move to Liverpool could be exciting for him. They could offer him the opportunity to fight for league titles and the Champions League. Newcastle are not quite at that level yet, and even though they have an ambitious project, players like Isak could be tempted to move on.

Nunez has been quite underwhelming for Liverpool this season, and he has not been able to score goals consistently. Liverpool need a reliable centre forward at their disposal, and the Newcastle striker is as good as anyone in the Premier League.

“Alexander Isak is giving me little vibes of Thierry Henry, to be honest,” said Nedum Onuoha on BBC Sport’s Final Score.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to accept the €135 million offer when it is presented.

The striker has been linked with Arsenal as well, and whoever ends up signing him will have a world-class player on their hands.