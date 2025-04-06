Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives a thumbs up after the draw against Fulham. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking unit, and they are keeping tabs on the Ipswich Town striker, Liam Delap.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keen on the player as well. According to a report from TBR Football, all three clubs sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old striker in action on Saturday.

Delap has been a bright spark for Ipswich in an otherwise dull campaign this season. The 22-year-old has 12 goals in the league this season, and he could improve further with coaching and experience.

He has been described as a “quality player” recently, and there is no doubt that he has the attributes to succeed at the highest level. Delap will want to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham or Newcastle will be hard to turn down for him.

Liam Delap will want to move on

It will be interesting to see if the three clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign him at the end of the season. Ipswich will certainly go down to the Championship, and they will be under pressure to sell some of their best players.

The young attacker wants to stay in the top flight, and he could force an exit in the summer. Liverpool need an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, and Delap would be a quality long-term investment. He could develop into a key player for them with the right guidance.

Similarly, Tottenham need more depth in the attacking unit. The 22-year-old could support Dominic Solanke in the attack. At Newcastle, he could replace Callum Wilson and support Alexander Isak. If the Swedish International ends up leaving the club, Delap could replace him as well.