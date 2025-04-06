Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah when his contract expires at the end of the season, and they have already identified a potential target to replace him.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been identified as a potential replacement for the Egyptian international. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to break their transfer record in order to sign the Brazilian international. They would be willing to submit a club-record offer of around €140 million for the striker.

The report states that Liverpool could make progress in negotiations over the next few days, and they have already taken the first step to sign the player. It will be interesting to see when they submit the offer for the Brazilian international.

Rodrygo Goes would be a solid addition

The 24-year-old is one of the best attackers in world football and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. He is an important player for Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants will not want to lose him easily. He has a long term contract with them and they are under no pressure to sell him in the summer.

The striker has 13 goals and 9 assists to his name this season and he has been labelled as “massively underrated” by his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham. Previously Carlo Ancelotti has also claimed that he is the most gifted player in the Real Madrid squad.

He has all the attributes to develop into a world class player for Liverpool, and the Reds must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Rodrygo could fill the void left by Salah with his creativity and goal-scoring ability. He would be an upgrade on Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as well.