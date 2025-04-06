Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts during the UEFA Champions League press conference. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Netherlands International will be out of contract in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet. The defender’s future remains unclear, and there have been rumours that Liverpool could look to tie him down to a new deal.

In recent weeks, we have covered reports stating that Liverpool are confident of keeping him at the club beyond the season. However, a report from Fichajes is now claiming that the player has decided to snub the offer of a new deal from Liverpool and wishes to join another club at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the Dutch International defender in the summer. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 33-year-old would be an excellent acquisition. Regardless of his age, he remains a world-class player who has been outstanding for Liverpool this season. The Premier League club could end up winning the title this season, and Van Dijk has been instrumental to their success.

Van Dijk would transform PSG

There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and he could improve PSG immensely. The French outfit have been exceptional this season, and they have already won the league title. They are well-placed to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League as well. The French outfit managed to eliminate Liverpool in the European competition earlier this season.

Signing a player like Van Dijk and a free transfer would be a major boost for any club. It would help them improve their squad with a nominal investment. The 33-year-old is more than just a world-class defender; he is a leader as well. He could help PSG on and off the pitch.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can replace him adequately.