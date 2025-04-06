Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, embrace at full-time. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit in the summer, and they have identified Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth as a target.

According to Fichajes, the two clubs are willing to pay €50 million in order to sign the player.

The report further claims that the two clubs are prepared to fight to the bitter end with each other in order to sign the Ghanaian attacker. Semenyo is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League.

He has certainly shown his quality with Bournemouth, and he is capable of playing for bigger clubs as well.

Antoine Semenyo could be keen on a big move

The 25-year-old will feel that this is the right time for him to move on and join a big club, and the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham will be attractive destinations for him. They could provide him with the platform to compete in Europe in the coming seasons and fight for trophies.

The attacker has 9 goals and 6 assists to his name this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players. The opportunity to play for Manchester United and Tottenham will be hard to turn down for the player and it remains to be seen whether he decides to force an exit.

The Cherries will not want to lose a key player like him easily, but the €50 million offer is a substantial one as well. It remains to be seen where the player ends up.

Manchester United need to replace players like Antony and Jadon Sancho, who are likely to leave the club permanently in the summer. On the other hand, Tottenham will need to replace Timo Werner, who will leave the club upon the expiry of his loan deal.