Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to a report via TMW, Manchester United have scouted the 20-year-old central defender extensively, and they are expected to make a move for him in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Italian club to sell their prized prospect.

Comuzzo is highly rated in Italian football, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class defender with the right guidance. Manchester United need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. The 20-year-old could be the ideal long-term alternative to Harry Maguire.

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the Italian fulfil his tremendous potential. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the youngster as well.

Arsenal and Chelsea keen on Pietro Comuzzo

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping tabs on him, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to sign the player. They need more depth in the defensive unit, especially with persistent injury problems to players like Gabriel Magalhaes.

The 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for Arsenal, and they could help him fulfil his potential. Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Manchester United to his signature.

Similarly, Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him. The young defender will be attracted to the idea of playing for all three clubs. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies.