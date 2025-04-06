Report: Liverpool eyeing big money move for versatile Englishman to replace Mo Salah

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer transfer window as they edge closer to the Premier League title.

After Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Everton, Liverpool now need just four wins to become Premier League champions this season.

However, despite their success this season, they are expected to spend big in the summer transfer window and a number of positions need Arne Slot’s focus.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could all leave the club at the end of the season after becoming free agents.

The latter has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and it appears like he is on his way out of the club.

Strengthening the attack is the club’s main focus ahead of the summer transfer window and they have identified their transfer target.

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club are targeting a big money move for West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.

The England international has the ability to play on both the wings as well as upfront in attack.

Liverpool are keen on signing new attackers

With Liverpool possibly dealing with the departure of Salah as well as Darwin Nunez who has struggled once again this season, Bowen is being eyed as a player who could act as a replacement of both Salah and Nunez.

Liverpool’s top transfer target remains Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak but the Reds are also considering their options in the market and looking for players who are affordable.

For Isak, they would have to break the Premier League transfer record to bring him to Anfield.

Bowen has scored nine goals this season and provided seven assists in 29 appearances for a struggling West Ham side this season.

The Reds are keen on replacing Nunez in the summer but they may have to also replace Salah due to his contract situation.

