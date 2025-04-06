28-goal striker target is “first option” for Man United this summer

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by AP Photo)

Man United are looking to sign a striker this summer, and after being linked with many players, they have now settled on their primary target: Victor Osimhen.

It has been a dismal season for Man United, and many of their problems that stemmed from a lack of goals. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to find the back of the net, and this has led club bosses to prioritise the signing of a world class striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Jonathan David have been linked in recent months, but it appears that Osimhen is the man that Man United want to lead the line for Ruben Amorim next season.

Man United prioritising summer move for Victor Osimhen

As reported by Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba (via TEAMtalk), Man United have communicated to Osimhen and his entourage that he is their preferred striker target for this summer, although they are expected to face competition from an unnamed La Liga club.

“No official offers but Man United made it clear to Victor Osimhen that he’s their first option. Same with one club from Spain. They have been heavily pushing for months now.”

Osimhen has had a very productive season with Galatasaray, scoring 28 times in only 32 appearances. He will return to Napoli in the summer once his loan deal expires in Türkiye, at which point Man United are expected to make their move.

However, they will not be alone. Aside from the unnamed La Liga, Juventus are also said to be very interested in signing Osimhen as a solution to their own goalscoring problems, and increased competition will certainly make it harder for Man United to get a deal done, considering that they will not have too many funds at their disposal.