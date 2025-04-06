Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on improving their attacking unit with the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham want to bring their former Academy prospect back to the club, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Chelsea. The report claims that Madueke’s long-term future might not lie with the Blues.

Aston Villa are keen on signing the player as well.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for Chelsea this season, and he has eight goals and four assists to his name. He could prove to be a quality addition for Tottenham if they can get the deal done. He is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the side. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Timo Werner, who will leave the club in the summer.

Tottenham had a disappointing season and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality additions in the summer in order to do well next year. Improving their attacking unit should be a priority for them.

Can Tottenham convince Noni Madueke to return?

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 23-year-old to return to the club. Madueke left the Tottenham Academy back in 2018, and he has done quite well for PSV and Chelsea since then.

The opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be quite tempting for him, and he might feel that he has unfinished business at the club.

Tottenham will have to prove their ambitions to the player and convince him that joining the North London club will help him win trophies in the near future. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.