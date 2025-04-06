Tottenham urged to replace Ange Postecoglou with manager who is ‘more of a Levy character’; he is ready to quit current job for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves at a pivotal crossroads, with increasing doubts over Ange Postecoglou’s future at the helm.

Following a recent 1-0 defeat to Chelsea that saw Spurs slide to 16th in the Premier League table, pressure is mounting on the club to consider alternative managerial options ahead of the summer.

One name gaining serious traction behind the scenes is Fulham’s Marco Silva, with some reports suggesting that the club has already held internal talks regarding appointing him. Currently guiding his side to a respectable 10th-place position and fighting for European places, Silva has built a reputation for stability and tactical discipline.

Tottenham told Marco Silva will be an ideal fit for the job

Keith Wyness, the former Everton CEO, recently weighed in on the matter, pointing out that Silva’s track record fits the profile of what Spurs may be looking for.

Wyness highlighted the Portuguese manager’s success with mid-table clubs, his familiarity with the Premier League landscape and London—all factors that could put him ahead of other candidates.

Speaking on the Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast, the pundit said:

“Silva is probably more in the running than Iraola.

“I think he’s more of a Levy character, he’s got the London experience – performing well with Fulham.

“He’s been with Everton, Watford – he’s got the runs on the board.

“I think he would operate at Spurs quite well. He’s done well on a tight budget with Fulham, and that’s what Levy will be looking for.

“We’ve seen the numbers at Tottenham, they’re not spending much on wages or fees – it’s very low.”

Fulham, once seen as a club constantly bouncing between divisions, are now competing with genuine European aspirations under Silva’s leadership.

His ability to deliver results without relying on heavy spending has reportedly piqued the interest of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. It has also been reported that Silva will be open to leaving Fulham for the Tottenham job if offered.

The 47-year-old’s coaching journey has spanned multiple leagues, from guiding Estoril to Portugal’s top division and winning a cup with Sporting CP, to achieving league success at Olympiacos.

He also gained valuable experience in English football with Hull City, Watford, and Everton, before transforming Fulham into a competitive Premier League side.

Although he remains contracted to Fulham until 2026, a firm approach from Tottenham could test the waters. With Spurs in clear need of a strategic reset, Marco Silva’s balanced, proven approach may offer the structure and vision needed to return the club to long-term stability.