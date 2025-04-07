Agent of striker called ‘better version of Erling Haaland’ wants to visit Arsenal

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With Arsenal recently appointing a new director, they are expected to go all guns blazing in the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side are set to lose the Premier League title once again this season and the club has made signing a superstar striker their priority.

A new number nine is needed at the club who can prove to be reliable in front of goal, something that is missing in the current Arsenal squad.

While they have options like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, both are more of creators rather than proper finishers.

The Gunners are currently interested in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

Since they believe that Isak could be on his way to Liverpool if he leaves the Magpies, they have set their sights on another forward.

According to Football Transfers, agent of Gyokeres are planning a trip to North London this week.

Interest has increased from the Gunners in his services and they feel signing him would be much more convenient than signing Isak.

The Sweden international attacker has scored 43 goals for Sporting in as many appearances this season, making him one of the hottest properties in world football right now.

Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal?

The player’s representatives will be present at the Emirates Stadium when Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Gyokeres has a release clause of £85m but Sporting could accept a much lower fee for the attacker.

Andrea Berta, the new director at Arsenal, is keen on bringing Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

He has scouted the attacker in the past when he worked at Atletico Madrid.

It could be an exciting summer for the Gunners who are expected to make several high profile additions to their squad.

Former Dutch player Rafael van der Vaart has caled Gyokeres a ‘better version of Erling Haaland’.

