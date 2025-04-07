Chelsea have entered the race to sign a Liverpool transfer target in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Both the Premier League teams are looking to strengthen their squads this summer, particularly their defensive positions.

Signing a centre-back is crucial since Chelsea have struggled at the back while Liverpool may have to replace Virgil Van Dijk this summer who could leave the club as a free agent.

Both the teams have identified the same player as their potential new centre-back and they are ready to go against each other to sign him.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are now a part of the race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, joining their Premier League rivals Liverpool in the process.

Former chief scout Mick Brown has claimed Chelsea are going to fight with Liverpool to sign the Premier League defender.

“He is a tremendous talent,” he told Football Insider.

“Every aspect of the game you want from a centre-half, he has got.

“He’s tall, slim, good in the air, good with the ball at his feet, quick, agile, he’s got it all.

“He looks like a real top-class player, so it’s not surprise there are a number of clubs including Liverpool and Real Madrid having a look at him.

“Chelsea are the latest side to show and interest because they really need to strengthen at the back, and they’re prepared to battle other clubs for him.

“It might be difficult for them if Madrid or Liverpool are in for him, but he’s one they want.

“I think it’s almost certain he leaves Bournemouth this summer if you look at his contract.

“With a release clause in there, these clubs will have more incentive to pay it because £55million could be a bargain price in two or three years’ time.

“It would be a surprise to me if he didn’t go at this stage.”

Dean Huijsen has started a transfer battle between Cheslea and Liverpool

Huijsen is extremely comfortable on the ball. He likes to play out from the back with short passes but also has the vision and technique to deliver accurate long balls.

He keeps calm, uses quick decision-making, and looks to retain possession. These qualities are what Chelsea and Liverpool are looking for in their new defender. His performances this season have attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The defender has a £50 million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, which makes him easily affordable for both the Premier League giants.

Exclusive: Liverpool and Chelsea are closely following underrated Aston Villa star