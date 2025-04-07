Chelsea withdraw from race to sign ‘great striker’ giving Man United clear advantage

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been looking to sign a new striker for quite some time but they have not succeeded in signing a world class attacker that Enzo Maresca wants.

The Blues were linked with several attackers last summer including Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

However, none of them was signed and the search is set to continue this summer.

According to Caught Offside sources, Chelsea have decided to step back from the race to sign Victor Osimhen.

For now, the Nigerian striker is not considered one of the main targets for their summer transfer plans.

While the Blues were previously entirely in the race for Osimhen, their interest has recently cooled.

After scoring 28 goals in 32 appearances this season for Galatasaray, Osimhen has been once again attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Manchester United.

The Blues are now focused on exploring other options to strengthen their attack: names like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko are now higher on Chelsea’s list.

Meanwhile, Man United and Juventus remain in the race for Osimhen.

The Red Devils are planning a major rebuild in attack, with doubts around the future of both Rasmus Hoøjlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Osimhen is seen as a top-level striker who could lead the line at Man United next season.

Juventus are also working on a plan to sign the Napoli player, now on loan at Galatasaray. With Dusan Vlahovic possibly leaving after the Club World Cup, the Italian club see Osimhen as the ideal replacement.

Strong relations between Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli and Osimhen’s agent could help in future talks.

Chelsea’s withdrawal may change the dynamics of the transfer battle for the Nigerian, with Osimhen’s future still open: his name remains one of the hottest in the market, and it is not excluded that other clubs may decide to join the race between now and the summer.

Luciano Spalletti has described the Nigerian player as a ‘great striker’.

Ipswich attacker Liam Delap is another striker on the radar of Chelsea after his impressive performances this season.

