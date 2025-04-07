Exclusive: Liverpool and Chelsea are closely following underrated Aston Villa star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are reportedly in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer.

With the competition intensifying and tactical demands evolving, all three clubs are seeking to add depth and quality to a position that has, at times, looked fragile over the course of the season.

One name quietly making waves and catching the attention of these top clubs is Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara.

Despite flying under the radar for much of the campaign, the French midfielder has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most underrated performers.

According to Caught Offside sources, both Liverpool and Chelsea are actively monitoring Kamara’s progress.

After an injury-hit season last year, Kamara has returned with a renewed sense of purpose, anchoring the Villa midfield with authority and consistency.

His ability to break up play, control the tempo, and retain possession under pressure has not gone unnoticed.

At just 25, Kamara is hitting his stride under the guidance of Unai Emery.

In his 19 appearances this season, he has consistently delivered solid performances, often without the attention that typically surrounds top-tier midfielders.

His maturity, positional intelligence, and calm presence make him an attractive option for any side looking to bring stability and composure to the center of the pitch.

Kamara has become an indispensable part of Villa, providing both defensive and attacking balance in Aston Villa’s midfield.

Liverpool and Chelsea face competition to sign Kamara

Italian giants Inter Milan are among the clubs who want to add Kamara to their squad in the summer transfer window.

In order to fend off interest in his services, Aston Villa have begun negotiations with the player’s representatives for a new contract that includes a significant salary increase.

It is believed that this contract will be one of the biggest contracts in the club’s history.

Emery’s team are determined to reach agreement over a new deal before the end of the season.

Although Kamara’s current contract runs until 2027, the player’s desire to take part regularly in the Champions League may be a decisive factor in the transfer decision.

The player is currently valued at €50-€60 million by Aston Villa.

Along with signing a new midfielder, the Reds are targeting a record move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Liverpool ready to knock on the door of Euro giants to sign ‘world-class talent’ for £51m