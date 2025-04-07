Exclusive: Liverpool and Man City to fight against each other for ‘true playmaker’

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City have had some great battles in the Premier League but now they could be about to fight to sign a player.

Both the Premier League clubs have an extensive scouting network and most of the times, their signings have worked.

With Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola looking to strengthen their midfields this summer, despite the latter signing Nico Gonzalez in January, one player has caught their attention due to his playmaking qualities.

According to Caught Offside sources, Premier League sides Liverpool and Man City are among clubs who are keen on a move for Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

Ricci is especially on the transfer list of giants such as Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan have been in negotiations with Torino over the transfer of Ricci for months

It is still unclear whether the Serie A giants will meet the price of approximately €35-€40 million set for the transfer.

Ricci, who has made 32 appearances for the Serie A side this season, is noted for his ability to play in both defensive midfield and central midfield positions and is highly in demand in the European arena.

Liverpool and Man City have added the midfielder to their targets

Liverpool and City have reportedly added Ricci to their lists, especially to strengthen their midfield depth.

He is a player who draws a modern playmaker profile and with his speed, game vision and ball distribution abilities, he could be an ideal midfield option for both clubs.

Torino President Urbano Cairo is clear about the player’s transfer: if the desired price is met, they are ready to allow Ricci’s transfer.

Despite Torino’s financial expectations, Ricci wants to evaluate the most suitable project for him.

Massimo Loviso, former Torino midfielder, highlighted Ricci’s impact by calling him a ‘true playmaker’.

