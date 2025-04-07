“It’s a possibility” – Fabrizio Romano drops encouraging transfer update on Man United’s summer plans

Photo via Fabrizio Romano Youtube

Man United are expected to have a busy summer transfer window with a number of incomings and outgoings on the cards.

It has been reported that the club is set for a massive 10-man exodus spearheaded by some big names including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Casemiro among others.

Alejandro Garnacho is also said to be on the chopping block, with the young attacker failing to impress Ruben Amorim.

Rasmus Hojlund has also continued to struggle upfront with his future at the club also uncertain. It has been reported that Napoli are interested in signing the Dane.

With several forwards expected to leave, an attacking overhaul appears inevitable. United have been linked with numerous strikers, including Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, for whom an official offer has already been made.

They have also been linked with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who is attracting interest from the Premier League as well.

Fabrizio Romano on Man United’s transfer plans

United will be working on a tight budget, with the outgoings supposedly set to dictate their transfer budget.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on United’s transfer strategy, stressing that their ability to spend this summer will largely depend on how many players are sold. However, he refused to rule out the addition of another attacker to play behind the striker.

Writing for the GiveMeSport newsletter, he stated:

“It’s a possibility to add at least one more, to play behind the striker. But again, Financial Fair Play and sales will dictate the market and we will understand later on how much they can really spend this summer.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS regime focused on financial discipline

The club’s policies have taken a new direction since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS assumed sporting control.

In a bid to cut costs and restore financial stability, Ratcliffe has implemented a series of controversial cost-cutting measures, including the layoff of hundreds of staff members—moves that have drawn significant backlash.

Despite the criticism, Ratcliffe is expected to stay the course, prioritising financial sustainability—a stance that will likely have a major influence on United’s activity in the upcoming window.

With uncertainty looming over many players and financial constraints dictating strategy, Manchester United are heading into what promises to be one of their most important transfer windows in years.

Whether they can successfully overhaul their attack while staying within budget remains to be seen.