“Keep an eye on..” – Fabrizio Romano claims ‘skilful team player’ could leave Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to have a busy summer transfer window which could see some of their key players depart the club.

Arne Slot is about to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the club but the next season could be challenging for his team.

The Dutch manager is set to lose some of his key players after this season. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all in the last few months of their contract at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold is most likely heading to Real Madrid while the future of the other two pillars of the Liverpool team remain unresolved.

Darwin Nunez is another player who has been linked with an exit from the club and considering his poor form this season, it would not be a surprise to see him get offloaded.

Fabrizio Romano has named Luis Diaz as the latest player who could leave the club with interest rising from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Colombian attacker was also being chased by Saudi clubs in January but decided to stay in the Premier League to help Liverpool with their title challenge.

Romano feels it is up to the player now to decide his future, whether he wants to stay or leave for a new challenge.

On his Youtube channel, the transfer news expert said:

“I told you that Darwin Nunez is expected to go in the summer from Liverpool. Luis Diaz is a possibility, is not guaranteed but it’s still a possibility.

“From Saudi they were interested in Luis Diaz in January. The player decided to stay in Liverpool, focus on Liverpool season but now the Saudi clubs are still there for Luis Diaz.

“The interest is still there, Al Nassr and not only, so keep an eye on Luis Diaz because again we say it’s going to be a busy summer for Liverpool with many things to decide and also Luis Diaz now will have to make a decision of what he wants to do in the summer.”

Luis Diaz to leave Liverpool?

The 28-year-old Reds star has scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in 44 appearances for the Reds this season.

While his form has been inconsistent, he has contributed with some key goals this season but there is not doubt that Slot can get an upgrade on the player in the market.

Diaz could have done much better this season but his failure to do so has put more pressure on other attackers such as Salah.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp described Diaz as a ‘skillful team player’.

Exclusive: Liverpool and Man City to fight against each other for ‘true playmaker’