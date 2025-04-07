Gary Neville calls five Man United players ‘not good enough’; demands new signings

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United were involved in a 0-0 draw against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It was another match that showed that Man United lack quality in their squad and their attack lacks cutting edge.

The Red Devils made chances against Pep Guardiola’s side but due to the lack of quality they have in the side, they failed to score and played a dull match against Man City.

It was a performance that has raised more questions about Man United and their future since it is clear to see that some of the players at the club are not good enough.

These thoughts were echoed by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville following the match, who claimed that Man United need five new signings at the club and also hinted at the players who are not good enough to play for the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said, as reported by The Standard:

“They need five new players, Manchester United, straight away before you even think about the rest of it. The three up front are not good enough, the two behind and the one [up front] and the two wing-backs, they’re not good enough.

“So they need to serve him with five players who are good enough in this system to be able to play his system the way he wants.”

Depth and quality is missing from the Man United squad

It is clear to see which players Neville is talking about. Rasmus Holjund, Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu and Alejandro Garnacho are the players Neville is referring to.

It is difficult to disagree with the assessment of the pundit since these players have massively underperformed at the club.

Apart from Dorgu, all the other players have been given enough chances to prove themselves but they have lacked quality, consistency and maturity.

There is a reason why United are eyeing a move for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and they are ready to fight against Tottenham till the end to sign him.

The lack of a lethal striker at the club has forced them to make Victor Osimhen their primary target for the summer.

Report: Man United star hints at summer exit by putting his house up for sale