Report: Man United launch €75m bid to sign attacker with 43 goals & 11 assists this season

Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres has been a name strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with several teams vying his signature including Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Red Devils have been linked with him since Ruben Amorim took over the United job earlier in the season.

The Swede played some of his best football under the Portuguese manager, scoring 66 goals and assisting 23 in 68 games.

And while the manager left Sporting for United, Gyokeres continued his incredible scoring form, taking his tally for the season to 43 goals and 11 assists in 43 games.

His outrageous numbers show why he is among the most sought-after players going into the summer transfer window.

And while competition for the striker is hot, his connection with Amorim could give United a key edge over others.

Man United make an offer for Viktor Gyokeres

It has been previously reported that the player would want a move to Old Trafford to reunite with his former boss.

And now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United have made an offer worth €75m (£64m) for the striker. The report adds that Chelsea have also made a similar offer for the player.

It is stated that all eyes will be on who the player chooses, in what is said to be ‘one of the most significant moves of the upcoming transfer window.’

Arsenal also in the mix for Gyokeres

Despite the report not mentioning Arsenal, the Gunners remain very much in the mix for Gyokeres.

As per reports, the player is a big admirer of Mikel Arteta’s project at Arsenal and wants to become a part of it, giving the club the go ahead needed to make the move.

What is more encouraging for the North London club is that as per reports, the Sporting star’s agent is planning a trip to Emirates this coming week.

New sporting director Andre Berta is also said to be keen on signing the player.

With loads of contradicting reports emerging regarding the player’s potential move to the Premier League, it remains to be seen which clubs comes out victorious in signing him.