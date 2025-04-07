LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2024/25 quarter final first leg match at Sobha Realty Training Centre on April 07, 2025 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are gearing up for a mammoth Champions League quarter-final showdown against 15-time winners Real Madrid—a tie that could define their season.

Having exited both domestic cups and fallen 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, the Champions League remains Arsenal’s only realistic shot at silverware this season.

While the title race isn’t mathematically over, the odds are firmly stacked against Mikel Arteta’s side catching up.

Despite domestic frustrations, Arsenal have looked sharp in Europe. After finishing third in the group stage, the Gunners thrashed PSV 7-1 away from home and played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates to cruise through the Round of 16 with a 9-3 aggregate victory.

Now, they face Real Madrid—Europe’s most decorated club and a team notorious for their uncanny ability to find wins in the Champions League, even when not at their best.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have come really far under him

Speaking ahead of the clash, Mikel Arteta underlined the transformation Arsenal have undergone since his arrival.

He acknowledged the challenge Madrid present, but was quick to remind critics how far the team has come under his guidance.

The Arsenal boss praised his team’s growth and made it clear that his players are ready for the challenge

Arteta told reporters:

“When I took over we were very far away from qualifying for the Champions League! Forget about playing quarterfinals twice in 15 years. But that is credit to the club, how they have made a lot of good decisions. We are still very unsatisfied because we want much more.”

“I love to compete against the best and be challenged against the best. We are in a very special competition, we don’t have any history in terms of winning it. Nobody has more hunger and desire than us, it’s impossible.”

“The team has given the reasons to believe in them and a lot of arguments to think we can beat any opposition. Now we have to do it. We have to deliver. Not talk too much, have the belief that we are more than prepared to do it and then do it.”

DId Arteta take a subtle dig at Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery

Arteta’s comments indicates that the club were not doing really well, especially in the Champions League throughout these years.

The Spaniard has managed to guide the club into back to back quarter-finals. Before him, the last time they qualified for the the last 8 was in 09/10, where they got knocked out by Barcelona.

Under Wenger, Arsenal appeared quite frequently in the Champions League but failed to get past the Round of 16s in most occasions.

However, after 2016/2017, the club struggled to even qualify for the competition, with league finishing 5th and below.

Eventually, Wenger stepped down and Unai Emery was appointed for a year and a half, where he guided the club to a 5th placed finish.

They now look like a solid side under Mikel Arteta who progressed steadily over the years both in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

Beating Madrid would be massive in road to final

Should Arsenal overcome Real Madrid, they will go on to face the winner of PSG vs Aston Villa in the semi-finals—a tantalising prospect for Gunners fans dreaming of a historic European run.

With belief surging inside the camp and everything to play for, Arsenal now face the ultimate test of their mettle. If they are to truly announce themselves on Europe’s biggest stage, it starts with conquering the kings of the competition.