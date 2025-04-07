Report: Arsenal closely watching ‘technically smart’ Premier League midfielder

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Boubacar Kamara as they weigh up midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners have tracked the Frenchman’s progress throughout the season, impressed by his composure, defensive intelligence, and ability to dictate play from deep.

Mikel Arteta knows time is of the essence. Kamara is currently engaged in contract discussions with Aston Villa, and if Arsenal are serious about landing him, they will need to act decisively before those talks bear fruit.

Kamara has been a standout performer for Villa since returning from injury, playing a vital role in their strong Premier League and Champions League campaign.

His form hasn’t gone unnoticed as Liverpool and Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely, making the race for his signature increasingly competitive.

With multiple top-flight clubs planning to bolster their midfield options this summer, Kamara’s profile fits the bill perfectly: young, experienced, and with a ceiling still to be reached.

Arsenal need a new midfielder in the summer

Arsenal, in particular, are exploring long-term successors to Jorginho and Thomas Partey, both of whom could move on in the near future.

Despite his contract running until 2027, Villa are keen to lock Kamara down on improved terms, a clear sign of their intent to make him central to their future plans.

If Arsenal believe Kamara is the right fit for their evolving midfield, now might be the time to make their move.

The Gunners may not just need a new midfielder but also a striker who can lead their attack as well as a wide attacker in order to add depth to their attacking options.

Football pundit Robbie Earle has described the Aston Villa midfielder as ‘technically smart’.

The Gunners are also eyeing a move for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

