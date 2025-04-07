Report: Liverpool have initiated talks with 23-goal attacker who could join for free

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have underperformed, collectively scoring only 11 top-flight goals this season which is forcing Liverpool to look for a new striker.

Nunez, in particular, has been linked with a move away after a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia was blocked in January which means Liverpool are looking for his replacement in the summer transfer window.

Even though Arne Slot’s side have identified Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as a potential target, his estimated transfer fee of £120m to £150m is deemed too expensive.

The Reds are now looking for cheaper alternatives and in their search for a new attacker, they have started talks with a striker who could join the club for free in the summer.

According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are genuine contenders to sign Jonathan David of Lille who is set to become a free agent.

The 25-year-old Canadian international has an impressive record of 23 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances this season, including seven goals in the Champions League.

He has been a consistent scorer in the French league for a long time and clubs like Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have been impressed by his goal scoring ability.

Arne Slot wants Liverpool to sign a new striker

Liverpool have gone ahead of the above mentioned clubs in the race to sign David after starting talks with him to move to Anfield this summer.

Slot believes believes David’s speed, accuracy, and transitional play make him a suitable fit for the team’s system.

With Nunez failing to make an impact this season, his exit from the club seems inevitable.

Premier League clubs and Barcelona stand in the way of Liverpool signing David this summer.

The La Liga side will move ahead with their interest if Robert Lewandowski leaves at the end of the season.

Hugo Ekitike is another player being eyed by the Merseyside club to replace Nunez at Anfield.

