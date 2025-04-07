“Not to continue together” – Fabrizio Romano names player Man United want to sell

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It is looking more and more like Jadon Sancho will not be sticking around in the Premier League next season or at least not with Chelsea or Manchester United.

Sancho, who is currently on loan at Chelsea from Man United, has had disappointing season.

He has played 31 games, chipped in with 7 assists and scored twice. But despite getting regular minutes, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is not completed impressed with him.

This has raised questions about his future at Chelsea since Man United are not open to welcoming him back at the club after his troubles at Old Trafford.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update about Sancho’s future, claiming that the player does not have a future at Man United unless there is a big change of heart with manager Ruben Amorim.

Although Chelsea have an option to sign Sancho at the end of the season, they could refuse to do that if they pay a penalty for it.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“Let me clarify something on Jadon Sancho, I told you in recent weeks that Chelsea have an obligation to buy for a £25m package.

“So that’s an important part of the story, obligation to buy but with a clause worth £5m to basically send the player back to Manchester United in case they decide to not activate the option.

“But what I wanted to mention guys, is that my information on the recent stories about United is that even if Chelsea decide to send the player back to Old Trafford, the plan for Jadon Sancho and United is not to continue together.

“So the priority for Sancho is to stay at Chelsea – he still hopes to stay at Chelsea. In case Chelsea decide the opposite and send the player back to United, the current expectation is not for United and Sancho to continue together.

“It would take something absolutely crazy and completely driven by the coach, by Ruben Amorim, because the management already wanted to sell Sancho one year ago.”

What next for Sancho after Man United decision?

Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho was once a star, might be keen to bring him back but there is nothing concrete on that

That move could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track in a place he knows well.

In the Premier League, the winger has been given enough opportunities to prove himself and he has failed to take those chances.

It would not be a surprise to see Chelsea back out from the deal to sign him permanently.

Sancho’s future is still up in the air. A move back to Germany might be the reset he needs, unless something dramatic changes in England.

