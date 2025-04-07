Ruben Amorim identifies the two signings he wants to make at Man United this summer

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing themselves for a busy summer transfer window.

The Red Devils need new additions in almost all positions and the club have decided to back manager Ruben Amorim to bring fresh faces to the squad.

A number of players will be leaving the club this summer in order to make way for new players.

Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly put his house up for sale and he is the player who is going to be sacrificed as the Red Devils look for ways to raise funds for their transfer business.

The likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford, who are currently out on loan, have no future at the club and their sales could help Amorim’s side to raise significant funds.

According to journalist Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Ruben Amorim is aiming to make two big signings this summer and a striker and an athletic midfielder is the club’s priority.

With the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro on their way out of the club after this season, United would need a new midfielder.

Man United need more quality in the squad

Amorim has struggled with his current options in the squad and he needs a younger, more agile midfielder in order for his system to flourish at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, a striker is also desperately needed at the club due to their poor form in front of goal this season.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed miserably this season in front of goals.

Both of them have scored three goals each in the league this season which is nowhere near good for a club of the level of Man United.

Their top transfer target for the striker position is Victor Osimhen who could be on the move this summer.

Wide attacker Ademola Lookman of Atalanta is another player who is being eyed by the Premier League giants.