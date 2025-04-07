Striker with 86 goals in just 93 appearances has given his approval to Arsenal transfer

Arsenal have reportedly received an approval from one of their top transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are looking to sign a new striker after the season. With Mikel Arteta’s side on the verge of losing the league title against Liverpool, it has made it clear that the Gunners lack firepower upfront to win the league.

Their attackers have failed to take them over the line in the last three seasons and it has now forced the club to search for a new striker who can be lethal in front of goal.

While Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are still at the club, they need someone like Erling Haaland or Alexander Isak who has an impressive goal scoring record.

According to Correio da Manha, as reported by Sport Witness, Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres likes the project at Arsenal and wants to become a part of it.

The Sweden international attacker is keen on a move to the Gunners and has given the Premier League club the go ahead that they needed in order to complete the move.

Gyokeres has an outstanding record of 86 goals in 93 appearances, which is one of the best record in the world at the moment.

Sporting manager Rui Borges has praised the attacker for his quality and finishing ability, calling him “the best in the league”.

He said, as reported by Football.London:

“He is the best in the league, clearly.

“There are no adjectives to describe Viktor. He is an extraordinary striker, very important to our team, he has helped the team to grow with confidence, quality of play, he passes it on to his team-mates.”

Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal director of football Andrea Berta has reportedly played a key role in convincing the attacker to join the Gunners.

The desire shown by Arsenal to sign him impressed the attacker and that particularly made him choose the North London club.

The Premier League giants decided to move for Gyokeres over Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are also closely monitoring Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara as they look for a replacement of Jorginho and Thomas Partey who are both expected to leave the club.

