“Get out of there” – Rio Ferdinand urges Man United star to leave because of Ruben Amorim

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made it clear that he thinks Alejandro Garnacho should leave the club as he doesn’t fit Ruben Amorim’s system.

The former Red Devils defender says that, although he’s a big fan of Garnacho, he can’t see the Argentina international coming good at the club right now due to the tactics being used by Amorim.

Speaking on YouTube, Ferdinand stressed that if he was the one advising Garnacho, he’d be telling him to take the opportunity to join someone like Napoli.

There was speculation over Garnacho’s future in January, and one imagines the 20-year-old is still facing some uncertainty as we edge closer to the summer.

Ferdinand feels it could make sense for Garnacho to try something different and to get out of United due to their current development under Amorim.

Alejandro Garnacho advised to ask for transfer away from Manchester United

Discussing Garnacho’s situation, Ferdinand said: “If I am advising Garnacho, I say I wanna go to Napoli.

“If we didn’t have Amorim as the manager, if we had a manager who played with wingers, then I’m not selling Garnacho – no chance, I’m keeping him here.

“I love him, he might not be in his best form right now, but I love Garnacho. He’s got a confidence and an arrogance about him that he wants to be the best.

“He might not be going through that spell now, it happens to all young players … but the system that the manager plays does not suit him.

“So if I’m him, or an advisor on his team, I’m saying ‘guys, thank you, but I wanna go now’.

“And if I’m his advisor, I want him in an environment that’s going to get the best out of him. If I’m him, I’d get out of there, because I think the system is only going to hold him back.”

United fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, as it could be risky letting a top talent like Garnacho leave for another major European club.

Garnacho has huge potential, and might be the kind of player that it’s worth rebuilding around, though at the same time it perhaps seems unlikely that Amorim is going to change his system for just one player.