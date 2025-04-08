Ex-Gunner names the area where Arsenal are “much better than Real Madrid”

William Saliba and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Lauren says he thinks his old club could have one key advantage over Real Madrid as they prepare to meet in the Champions League.

Arsenal host Real at the Emirates Stadium this evening for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and most fans and pundits would likely have the Spanish giants as their favourites.

Still, Arsenal legend Lauren, a member of that famous ‘Invincibles’ side, has some confidence that Mikel Arteta’s side could be the stronger team defensively.

Lauren thinks Arsenal are a lot better than Madrid at the back, so that could make it a close tie that goes down to the wire.

Speaking to Marca, Lauren discussed a number of topics, including interest in him from Real Madrid before he decided to join Arsenal.

The former Cameroon international also focused on these current sides as they prepare to meet in this exciting Champions League clash.

Lauren makes big claim about Arsenal’s defensive strength

“I think Real Madrid is the favourite. Madrid handles these situations better than anyone else, which is why they have 15 Champions League titles,” Lauren said.

“They have incredibly talented players up front, like Vinicius, Bellingham, Mbappe, and Rodrygo… and the same goes for the bench.

“Even so, I think it will be a fairly long tie. Arsenal can balance it out for several reasons. Defensively, they’re much better than Real Madrid, and tactically, too, they work well as a unit.

“Both the centre-backs [the interview was conducted before the severity of Gabriel’s injury was known] and the full-backs, in my opinion, are better than what Real Madrid has right now. I think that can balance the score.”

Arsenal have only come up against Real Madrid once before in the Champions League, winning 1-0 at the Bernabeu and drawing 0-0 at Highbury in the round of 16 in 2005/06.