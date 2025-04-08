€200m double deal: Arsenal ready to invest in two game-changing transfers

Alexander Isak celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to invest as much as €200million in two hugely ambitious transfers for their attack this summer.

The Gunners need to make changes up front this summer after a disappointing season in which injuries have exposed their lack of depth in that area of their squad.

Mikel Arteta ended up over-playing Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, with both ending up missing a lot of games, while Gabriel Jesus has generally been injury-prone during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

It now surely makes sense for Arsenal to spend big on players who can take them to another level, and it seems their main two targets have been identified.

Arsenal line up Alexander Isak and Nico Williams

This will be easier said than done, but it seems Arsenal are prepared to spend as much as €200m to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to Fichajes.

Isak has been a world class performer for Newcastle this season, scoring 24 goals and contributing five assists in all competitions.

The Sweden international combines pace, strength, skill and clinical finishing, making him one of the game’s finest all-round centre-forwards.

Williams, meanwhile, has shone in La Liga after having also played a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory last summer.

The 22-year-old is a real handful for full-backs and could be just what Arsenal need to ensure they’re not overly reliant on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The presence of Williams could also help Saka on the other flank, as it would mean AFC have someone else who can at least come close to matching the quality he brings from that side.

That would perhaps take the workload off Saka next season, making it less likely that he has to play 90 minutes in every single game and perhaps save him from further injury problems.