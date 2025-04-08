Chelsea target three big-name signings if they get top four, including Arsenal target

Dean Huijsen, Viktor Gyokeres and Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Aitor Alcalde, Gualter Fatia, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up three big names this summer if they get the boost of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Blues are not yet guaranteed to finish in the top four after a recent slump in form, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to sign the players they want.

Still, it seems Chelsea have big plans if they do have Champions League football next season.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea would make Viktor Gyokeres, Rodrygo Goes and Dean Huijsen their priority targets for the summer.

Can Chelsea pull off stunning triple transfer?

Chelsea have spent big under their current owners, but it’s often been on long-term investments, with the club mainly targeting young players and building for the future.

Chelsea fans will be impatient for success, however, so it might be time for the board to go for some more proven players to go along with their promising group of young players.

Gyokeres, who has also been linked with Arsenal by Football Transfers, looks to be in his peak years, while Rodrygo has experience from his time at Real Madrid, even if he’s not always been a regular starter.

The Swedish and Brazilian forwards look ideal to give CFC upgrades on their current crop of misfiring attackers, with replacements surely needed for inconsistent performers like Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Meanwhile, Huijsen is still young but has at least proven himself in the Premier League already, having been one of the star performers at Bournemouth this season.

Despite a recent blip from the Cherries, they’ve been a joy to watch at times this term and Huijsen in particular looks like one of their players they could struggle to keep hold of this summer.

Still, Chelsea need to improve fast if they are to clinch Champions League qualification, with players of this calibre likely to make playing in Europe’s top club competition a key demand if they move this summer.

Gyokeres, for example, would surely choose Arsenal over Chelsea right now as the Gunners are more likely to have Champions League football and will generally probably be closer to winning major trophies in the coming years.