Revealed: Chelsea make fresh contact over €50m transfer, Liverpool have also joined the race

David Hancko in action for Feyenoord (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made fresh contact over a potential €50m transfer move for Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who is also wanted by Liverpool.

Hancko has shone in the Eredivisie and looks like a player Feyenoord will struggle to keep hold of this summer as big names from across Europe show an interest in him.

As previously reported by CaughtOffside, Hancko is on the radar of big names like Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Sources have now informed us that Liverpool can be added to that list, though Chelsea’s interest is perhaps the most advanced as things stand.

CaughtOffside understands that the Blues have once again been in contact to better understand Hancko’s situation ahead of the summer.

David Hancko to Chelsea or Liverpool this summer?

Feyenoord have long been resigned to losing Hancko, so are understood to be open to negotiations as long as their €50m asking price is met.

Interested clubs feel there could end up being some flexibility on that fee, though, especially if they leave it until later in the summer to make a formal move.

Either way, it seems likely that Hancko will be on his way out of Feyenoord and it will be interesting to see if he shows a preference towards Chelsea or Liverpool.

The 27-year-old Slovakia international could probably command more playing time at Stamford Bridge right now due to their lack of other options in defence.

However, a move to Anfield might be more tempting as Arne Slot’s side are surely about to win the Premier League.

By contrast, Chelsea are struggling to even cement a place in the top four, so might not have Champions League football to offer to targets in the summer.

If Hancko leaves Feyenoord he’ll surely want to make a decisive step up in his career, and at the moment it looks like Liverpool would be the better option than Chelsea.