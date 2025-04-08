“No way he does it again…” – Brilliant moment captured just before Declan Rice’s 2nd golazo vs Real Madrid

Declan Rice prepares to take his free-kick for Arsenal against Real Madrid

An Arsenal fan captured a brilliant moment just before Declan Rice scored his second free-kick of the night against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Gunners secured a memorable 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, with Rice scoring two sublime goals in the space of just 12 minutes.

It’s not often we see Rice stealing the show quite like this, but the England international produced two moments of absolute magic that had the Emirates Stadium rocking.

Rice’s first free-kick goal was the first of his career, so it’s not too surprising that someone in the crowd could be heard saying “there’s no way he does it again” just moments before he did it again…

Rice did brilliantly on both goals, and one has to wonder why he wasn’t on free-kicks for Arsenal before now!

Arsenal take a huge advantage with them to the Bernabeu

Mikel Merino later scored the third for Arsenal, making the north London giants the big favourites to go through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Of course, Real Madrid at the Bernabeu won’t be easy, but a 3-0 lead going into that game is beyond what most Arsenal fans will have thought was possible.

Rice will surely be key again in the second leg, so Arsenal fans will be relieved that he didn’t seem too troubled by what looked like an injury later in the second half.

Mikel Arteta subbed the former West Ham man off, but it seemed like it was just a precaution.