(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be heading into a transformative summer transfer window, with several key attackers facing uncertain futures.

Mohamed Salah is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season with his current contract set to expire and no positive reports regarding a contract extension as yet.

Upfront both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have been linked with exits with reports suggesting that the club could be ready to sell both.

Meanwhile, left-winger Luis Diaz continues to attract strong interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, who remain keen on signing him. It is reported that the player also wants a move and could even push for a move.

With multiple attacking departures likely, Liverpool are actively seeking reinforcements. One of their top targets is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, and according to reports, the Reds are willing to break their transfer record to land the Swedish international.

Another exciting name on Liverpool’s radar is Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who could be signed to replace Luis Diaz.

The 20-year-old English winger has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, but the latest reports suggest Liverpool and Chelsea are the most serious contenders.

The German club reportedly wants €100m for the young Englishman, but as per a previous report, he could perhaps move for a fee close to €60 or €70m.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool’s interest in Jamie Gittens

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Gittens’ potential summer transfer, affirming the reports regarding Liverpool and Chelsea’s interest.

Writing for GiveMeSports‘ newsletter, he confirmed that the Reds have been scouting him alongside the Blues.

Romano further stated that there have already been movements from both clubs, with inquiries already made.

He said:

“He’s been on Chelsea’s list for months now, Liverpool have been scouting him too. It’s gonna be interesting to see Borussia Dortmund’s stance, but for sure JBG will be one to watch in the summer. There’s already movement in terms of calls and inquiries.

Bynoe-Gittens’ impressive journey so far

Bynoe-Gittens began his youth career at Manchester City before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. His breakthrough came during the 2021–22 season, impressing in the UEFA Youth League and earning his Bundesliga debut in April 2022.

He has since become a key player for Dortmund, known for his pace, directness, and ability to deliver under pressure. Notably, he scored twice in Dortmund’s Champions League opener against Club Brugge in the 2024–25 campaign.

The winger has posted 12 goals and 4 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this season. In total, he’s registered 17 goals and 12 assists in 100 games for the club since stepping into the first team.