“Keeping an eye on” – Journalist names striker Liverpool are secretly watching

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Liverpool are in the market for a new striker this summer.

The Reds are widely expected to bring in someone to fill the gap that will likely be left by Darwin Nunez, who’s being linked with a move away after what has been a fairly underwhelming stint at Anfield.

The attacker has once again struggled to perform this season and when two managers like Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot have been unable to get the best out of him, it is better for the club and the player to part ways and move in a different directions.

Nunez arrived in 2022 with a massive price tag and even bigger expectations, but he has only managed 40 goals in 138 appearances.

That is a poor record for a striker who was brought in to lead the line for a top Premier League club like Liverpool.

According to journalist David Lynch, the Merseyside club are keeping an eye on Victor Osimhen, who is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market at the moment.

The Nigerian attacker, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is expected to change clubs this summer and Premier League teams are taking notice of his possible availability.

Lynch told Anfield Index:

“I wouldn’t doubt for one second that he is someone that Liverpool are keeping an eye on.”

“He has a great goal record and is a great age and I have no doubts that he would suit the Premier League.”

“There was all of the talk about his wage demands and if they are outrageous, then I don’t see how Liverpool will get this done.”

“But perhaps a season in Turkey has made him realise how much he wants this move and that Liverpool would be an attractive destination.”

“It’s not one I would definitely rule out but I do feel like there would need to be some shifting on his behalf to get this one done.”

“I don’t question Liverpool could get him for a reasonable fee, especially compared to the other strikers on the market, but it is just the potential wage demands.”

Victor Osimhen to Liverpool?

Osimhen has all the ingredients of a dream signing for Liverpool as he has proven himself at the highest level and still has plenty of room to grow.

He’s fast, powerful, and knows how to find the back of the net. From a footballing standpoint, he would be an incredible addition to the Liverpool squad.

The financial side of this deal is a massive hurdle. Napoli will not let him go for cheap, and Osimhen’s wage demands are reportedly steep.

Unless Liverpool and the player’s camp can meet somewhere in the middle, it is going to be tough to get this over the line.

The Reds are following several strikers to replace Nunez at the club and one of them is Jonathan David.

Report: Liverpool ready to make risky transfer decision over €55m-rated star